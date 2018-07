Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – The Randolph County Sheriff's Office took on the #LipSyncChallenge that has taken over social media.

The social media trend, which has spread nationwide, includes departments of all sizes.

Be sure to watch the video all the way to the end to see the blooper reel.

Randolph County Sheriff Robert A. Graves challenged the Chatham County Sheriff's Office to take on the challenge next.