TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida police officer lent a helping hand, and razor, to a homeless person.

Officer Tony Carlson shaved the beard of a man who wanted to clean up his appearance for an upcoming job interview.

Passers-by noticed the act of kindness and one person took a video of it, which quickly went viral.

The Tallahassee Police Department also posted about it on its Facebook page.

The clean-shaven man, whose name is Phil, is hoping to get hired at a McDonald's.