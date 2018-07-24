Piedmont native Luke Neese climbing the motocross ranks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like father, like son. It is a line that we have all heard and I can give you hundreds, even thousands of examples of sons following in their fathers footsteps.

Motocross rider Luke Neese is trying to do just that in the ultra competitive and ultra demanding world of motocross racing.

Neese, who is just 17 years old, is about to turn professional after a final trip to the Loretta Lynn Nationals.

He’s got a great coach in his father, Jim Neese, who spent many years as a professional rider.

Luke knows it won’t be easy to make it, but he’s been working for this moment his entire life.