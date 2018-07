LINCOLN COUNTY, NC — A plane crash in Lincoln County left at least one person dead, according to WSOC.

WRAL reports two were on the Piper PA-32 aircraft when it went down .

The small plane went down before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Lincoln County Airport.

Breaking Lincoln- looks like the plans went down in a field next to the airport. pic.twitter.com/pUg83M48hg — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) July 24, 2018