Neighbors talk about Burlington officer-involved shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Yellow tape lingers on Dorsett Street, where Burlington Police shot and killed a man allegedly wielding a machete.

“I didn’t see anything initially but when my husband came home at 4:30, he saw someone in the neighbor's yard carrying a machete,” Glenda Soloman said.

Solomon and her family live down the street. She said they did not think much of it until police started surrounding their street.

“My husband put two and two together, the guy with the machete and the gunshots. And the police were all over the place and they cordoned off this side of the road as well as that end,” she said.

Joe O’Day’s yard backs right up to where the incident happened.

“It was after 6 sometime when we heard the gunshots, and I tried to count them, I think there were between five and six,” he said.

He says they have not had any problems in their neighborhood before.

“We thought it was further away than we expected. And then within five minutes all of the police cars showed up, and it was so fast,” O’Day said.

Police say within minutes of getting on scene, officers called for a mental health crisis counselor and then a SWAT team for backup.

“At one point the suspect violently attacks the police officers. They’re able to disengage and retreat. They called for the SWAT team to come so they could handle the event safety,” Police Chief Jeffrey Smythe said.

Police say the officers tried to deescalate the situation and both officers used their Tasers, but it did not work.

Smythe said both officers also fired shots. He said the officers acted to protect the people nearby and themselves.

“Regardless of your position, this was a violent encounter where a life has been taken and we recognize that,” the chief said.

One of the officers involved is a 20-year police veteran. Another officer has only been able to patrol by himself for around a month or two. Both of the officers are on administrative leave, because that’s what the proper protocol is.

The suspect has been identified, but family has not been notified yet, so police are not releasing his name.

Officers would not say how he is connected to the people who live inside the home.