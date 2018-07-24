Neighbors recall tense moments during manhunt in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- After a hit and run in Davidson County, a driver pulled out his phone and started filming.

“[I saw] this blue car flying down the road, tire is flat, and I looked at my buddy and said, 'Something doesn’t look right,'” Everette Butler said. “As we’re going down the road a little bit we see the accident, and everybody is running to that scene and something triggers that this guy just hit and ran.”

Butler said he confronted the driver in the Williams Meadow neighborhood off of Hickory Tree Road. He called 911 and says he saw the man take off into the woods in the neighborhood.

That video helped Highway Patrol put a name to the suspect’s face and ultimately arrest Nate DeWayn Long, 28, of Lexington, according to Highway Patrol.

Long was arrested at a Food Lion at 12201 N.C. 150.

At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a collision on Hickory Tree Road in Davidson County.

A Saturn and a GMC Acadia were headed east when the Saturn attempted a U-turn.

The vehicle did not yield to the vehicle behind and struck the Arcadia.

The driver of the Saturn left the scene.

Using the witness video, Highway Patrol was able to read the license plate number and link it to a car taken by force Sunday on Spring Street in Lexington.

The witness continued to video the Saturn until the vehicle pulled off onto Williams Meadow Lane and the suspect entered a wooded area.

The video includes a visual of Long. Authorities described the man as a white male wearing a black shirt, black pants and flip flops with his hair up in a bun.

Highway Patrol, with the help of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, searched the wooded area.

Several neighbors in the area said their security cameras caught a man running through their yards on Monday.

Wade Geoge said his dog started barking at a man walking down the street around 9 p.m. He said he recognized the man and yelled at him to stay still and get on the ground.

“He comes toward me, we have a struggle, I knock him down one time in my neighbor’s yard, come to the fire hydrant I knock him down a second time and that’s when he gets up and runs,” he said.

Highway Patrol confirmed Long was arrested Tuesday morning. A woman who had also seen the video shared on social media called 911 after seeing Long sitting outside the Food Lion at Hickory Crossing.