Naked man plops down on yoga mat at gym, saying he thought it was a 'judgment free zone'

PLAISTOW, N.C. — A Massachusetts man plopped down on a yoga mat at a gym, later telling police he thought it was the gym’s “Judgment Free Zone,” WBZ reported.

Police say 34-year-old Eric Stagno was walking around naked at the Planet Fitness gym, before plopping down on a yoga mat, where authorities found him nude in yoga-type position.

Stagno was charged with indecent exposure/lewdness and disorderly conduct.

“The only statement that he made was that he thought it was a ‘judgment free zone’ – apparently referencing the chain’s slogan,” police Capt. Brett Morgan told WBZ.