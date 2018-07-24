× Man charged with embezzling from North Carolina farmers

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly soliciting farmers to pay to join a cooperative and then spending the funds on other purposes, according to a news release.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office received a report in March 2017 that Brian Thomsen, 45, of Whispering Pines was committing possible fraud.

Thomsen founded the All-American Agricultural Association, according to the sheriff’s office.

The release cites the AAAA Facebook page, which describes the association as “a farmer owned cooperative dedicated to returning prosperity back to the American independent farmer.”

He then visited several counties convincing farmers to contribute $500 to the AAAA.

The sheriff’s office reports that Thomsen allegedly spent the funds he collected on other purposes.

The investigation covered the man’s involvement in the fraud case from July 2016 to January 2017.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomsen on July 17 on three counts of felony embezzlement.

He received a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Law enforcement continue to investigate.