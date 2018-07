Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating a homicide Tuesday evening.

Officers came to 3712 West Ave. around 5:30 p.m. after a report of a discharge of a firearm.

Officers found a male victim, identified as 28-year-old Michael Anthony Rollins, of Greensboro, deceased from a gunshot wound.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.