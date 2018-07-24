× Gibsonville police seek suspect with stolen gun for break-ins

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a gun and a van and broke into multiple vehicles.

Between 1:55 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. Saturday, an unknown person broke into multiple vehicles near Brown Bark Lane, Springhill Lane and Victoria Lane in Gibsonville.

Officials are also investigating the theft of a Glock 9mm handgun (BEDL177) from an unlocked vehicle on Victoria Lane, as well as a stolen gold 2011 Toyota Sienna van which was later recovered by the Winston-Salem Police department.

Items were taken from several other cars as well.

Police are looking for a suspect in a two-door black or dark green Jeep Wrangler with a hardtop, mud tires, black rims and a stock spare tire.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Gibsonville Police Department at (336) 449-6677, attention Detective TJ Monday or Lt. AJ Inman, or contact Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.