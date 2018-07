CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Crews at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday rescued about five people they say were trapped after flooding at a north Charlotte business, WSOC reported.

The rescue efforts happened at the recycling business on Atando Avenue.

CFD, assisting occupants from a business in the 100 block of Atando Ave; flooding has prevented them from being able to evacuate. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/CB4505eE8N — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 24, 2018

VIDEO: Employee at a flooded business on Atando Ave. sent me this video from the door of the recycling shop. @wsoctv is live NOW w/ breaking coverage. pic.twitter.com/BQO04rhp0w — Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) July 24, 2018