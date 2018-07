Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Devon is a fun-loving inquisitive boy looking for a Forever Family.

Devon is four years old and loves pre-K. He enjoys playing outdoors, watching Paw Patrol and using his imagination with Woody from Toy Story.

His child advocate and social worker, Moriah Ramsey said that she would love to see him in a loving two-parent family that can provide him with guidance and the attention he deserves.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact ForeverFamily.org.