Demi Lovato hospitalized for heroin overdose, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES — Actress and singer Demi Lovato was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after an apparent heroin overdose, law enforcement told TMZ.

Lovato was taken from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday and is currently being treated, the entertainment website reports.

There is no word on Lovato’s condition.

Lovato has battled substance abuse over the years. She had been six years sober from cocaine.