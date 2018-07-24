× Burlington police identify officers in officer-involved shooting that killed suspect

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have identified the officers involved in Monday’s officer-involved shooting that killed a suspect.

The shooting happened on Dorsett Street around 6 p.m.

Burlington police said the suspect was cutting tires in a driveway with a machete and acting erratically.

Officers made numerous attempts to calm the suspect down, the release said. One officer put himself between the suspect and the residence to protect the people in the home.

The officers involved in the incident were identified Tuesday as Sgt. Richard Marsh, 47, and Officer Alek Ayer, 24.

The suspect began threatening officers with the machete and was shot. The suspect died at the scene.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Marsh has been with the department since August 2001 and was a Graham police officer before joining BPD. Ayer joined BPD as a cadet in July 2017 and was sworn in as an officer in January.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in any officer-involved shooting.