After baby dies, Davidson County teens accused of shooting pregnant woman now charged with murder

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three Davidson County teens have been charged with murder after the shooting of a pregnant woman in January resulted in a baby being born prematurely and later dying, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

D’Marco Aurelio Acosta, 18, Jared Austin Brackins, 18, and Joshua Kaleb Norman, 19, all of Lexington, are each charged with murder.

On Jan. 3, deputies came to an apartment on Myrtle Drive after a reported shooting.

Deputies learned that the three teens planned a robbery at the complex. During the attempted robbery, the teens fought with the man who lived at the apartment.

Deputies said during the struggle, the man’s pregnant girlfriend, Haley Causey, was shot in the stomach.

The baby was born prematurely as a result of the shooting and later died on July 5 at Brenner Children’s Hospital. Hospital staff told deputies the child had died due to injuries from the shooting of Causey. As a result, the three teens were charged with murder on Friday.

Acosta, Brackins and Norman are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 27.