15-year-old boy dies in lawn mower accident

A Tennessee teenager died last week in an accident involving a riding lawnmower, the Tennessean reported.

Jacob William Combs, 15, was found pinned down by the lawnmower he had been operating.

He was trying to surprise the family having everything mowed on the property, his grandfather, John Rice told the Tennessean.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Jacob would have been a sophomore in the fall. He played freshman football last year and had planned to run track this upcoming school year, according to Rice.