1 killed in crash on NC 14 near Eden

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Eden Tuesday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash happened on N.C. 14 near Old N.C. 87.

Baker confirmed one person had died but did not have additional information on how the crash happened or the identity of the victim.

36.535553 -79.803653