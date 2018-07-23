× Winston-Salem police accept #LipSyncChallenge — and you’re invited to help out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department has accepted the lip-sync challenge popping up on social media — and they need your help.

Officers will be at the BB&T Ballpark at 3 p.m. Saturday to record their lip-sync challenge, Lt. Brian Dobey told the Winston-Salem Journal in an email.

“We are asking for the community’s help by coming out to the ballpark with us to make this lip-sync challenge the best yet!” Dobey said in the email.

Law enforcement officers nationwide are showing off their lip-syncing skills and posting their videos to Twitter, Facebook and other social media with the hashtag #LipSyncChallenge.

