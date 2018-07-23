Video shows waterspout make landfall, become tornado in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach experienced a waterspout Monday that briefly became a tornado as it reached the beach.

Video shot by Chris Rivers and shared on his YouTube channel Outrageous Weather showed people watching the waterspout, then running for cover as it came to shore.

In the video, police sirens can be heard as officers tried to clear the beach.

No injuries were reported. No structures were damaged but some chairs and umbrellas were tossed around.

The tornado was classified as an EF-0.

Ed Piotrowski, a meteorologist with WPDE in Myrtle Beach, posted a photo showing the stark difference of Monday’s tornado compared to the 2001 Myrtle Beach tornado that injured 37 people and caused $8 million in damage.