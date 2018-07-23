× ‘Thrill-seeker’ arrested for climbing Charlotte building under construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A “thrill-seeker” accused of climbing an uptown Charlotte skyscraper is facing charges, according to WSOC.

Police said they received a call Sunday afternoon about a man near the top floor of a building currently under construction on West Stonewall Street.

Officers said Charles Jackson climbed the tower and walked around before coming down and trying to run away.

He has been charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.