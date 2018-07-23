× Suspect killed in Burlington officer-involved shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Burlington Monday night, according to a news release from Burlington police.

The shooting happened on Dorsett Street around 6 p.m.

Burlington police said the suspect was cutting tires in a driveway with a machete and acting erratically.

Officers made numerous attempts to calm the suspect down, the release said. One officer put himself between the suspect and the residence to protect the people in the home.

Officers used a Taser on the suspect, which had little to no effect, the release said.

The suspect began threatening officers with the machete and was shot. The suspect died at the scene.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

36.105033 -79.477430