× Stripper steals $1,300 from man’s wallet while giving him a private dance, cops say

A Florida stripper was arrested over the weekend after deputies said she stole $1,300 from a patron’s wallet while she gave him a private dance, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Lidia Leon-Batueca Maria, 26, was charged with grand theft and sent to jail.

Authorities said Maria was giving a private dance to a man at the Atlantis Gentleman’s Club when she took 65 $20 bills from the man’s wallet without his permission.

Maria later admitted to stealing the money.