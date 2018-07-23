Salvation Army of High Point launching series of free healthy cooking classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- During the summer months, many of us tend to slip on eating healthy between the cookouts, the weddings and the vacations.

Maybe you've been overdoing it on the burgers, hot dogs or plates of mac and cheese.

But its import to keep nutrition in mind. That's why the Salvation Army of High Point is launching a series of free healthy cooking classes.

The free cooking series kicks off tomorrow at the Salvation Army Center of Hope on West Green Drive in High Point.

The sessions are on Tuesday until Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.