× Salvation Army of High Point, FOX8 to kick off annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign

HIGH POINT, N.C. — In partnership with FOX8 and Thomas Built Buses, The Salvation Army of High Point will be collecting school supplies for local children in need July 27 through Aug. 4 for the “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

Donations of school supplies will be collected for local children in need at the Krispy Kreme, Staples, and North Main Walmart locations in High Point. Donations will also be accepted at The Salvation Army of High Point office on 301 West Green Drive.

On July 31, there will be a special collection day at the Walmart Supercenter on 2710 North Main Street in High Point. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. a Thomas Built Bus will be on site to collect school supply donations.

All of the school supplies donated through the “Stuff the Bus” campaign will go directly to local students in need, including members of The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, and children living in The Salvation Army Center of Hope Family Shelter.

“Many children fall short of their academic potential because they lack the necessary tools to be successful,” said Major Gary Sturdivant. “We are grateful to our partners and this community for helping us stuff the bus to promote education and prepare our children for their bright futures!”

For more information on “Stuff the Bus” or for a list of school supplies and donation locations, please visit www.tsahighpoint.org.