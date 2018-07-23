× Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 types of Goldfish crackers over salmonella concerns

NORWALK, Conn. — Pepperidge Farm on Monday announced they are recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers over salmonella concerns.

The following four varieties with these codes are subject to this recall:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

The products were distributed throughout the United States.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund, Pepperidge Farm said.

For more information, call 1-800-679-1791.

Please take a moment to read this important message regarding four varieties of Goldfish crackers and our voluntary recall decision. For more information visit: https://t.co/Z3NHVJ2k65 pic.twitter.com/tmYvbgAU1I — Pepperidge Farm (@PepperidgeFarm) July 23, 2018