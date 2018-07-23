Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 types of Goldfish crackers over salmonella concerns
NORWALK, Conn. — Pepperidge Farm on Monday announced they are recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers over salmonella concerns.
The following four varieties with these codes are subject to this recall:
- Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
- Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion
- Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
- Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel
The products were distributed throughout the United States.
No illnesses have been reported.
Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund, Pepperidge Farm said.
For more information, call 1-800-679-1791.
