× One night, two arrests for Asheboro woman charged with hit and run, stabbing

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police arrested the same woman twice within a five hour period.

According to police, she was arrested Thursday night after a hit and run and then again, hours later, Friday morning after a 17-year-old was stabbed.

Neli Rene Oakes, 22, was first arrested at 8:53 p.m. on July 19 for the Wednesday evening hit and run.

Police believe that, at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, Oakes was driving and rammed another vehicle containing three women before leaving.

Officials report no serious injuries from the collision.

Oakes faces charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and three counts of assault for the Thursday night collision.

She posted her $25,000 secured bond and was released from Randolph County Jail, but returned after allegedly cutting a 17-year-old later that night.

At 1:26 a.m. July 20, a 17-year-old reported his girlfriend, who police discovered was Oakes, had cut him.

The teenager did not require major medical attention, according to police.

Police found Oakes in a wooded area nearby.

Officials gave Oakes no bond for this arrest as it is a domestic violence charge.

Oakes faces assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill for the Friday morning stabbing.