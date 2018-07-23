× North Carolina woman charged with remarrying while already married

HUBERT, N.C. — A woman faces charges after allegedly marrying a man while already married to another man, according to The Daily News.

Miranda Lee Whately, 26, of Hubert was charged Thursday with felony bigamy for allegedly remarrying in September 2012 despite already having a husband.

The Daily News reports the case was brought to law enforcement by her second husband on April 3.

Officials are still trying to sort out what happened, according to The Daily News.

“We have to check different states’ records of marriage and are trying to find out when it happened,” Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told The Daily News.

After her arrest, Whately was later released on a $20,000 bond.