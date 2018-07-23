× Mother rescues kidnapped teenager with Facebook

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A mother was able to find and save her daughter with the help of her Facebook, according to KMOV.

Last month, Chameka Mengistu was expecting her 16-year-old daughter to come home from a summer camp.

When her daughter didn’t return that day, she speculated that her daughter was off with a friend.

By the second day, however, she knew something was wrong, she told KMOV.

That’s when she decided to go through the teenagers’s social media accounts and search for her location with her phone’s app.

Mengistu discovered her daughter went out with people she had met on Facebook.

The mother said the people were holding her daughter against her will, demanding money and forcing her to engage in sexual acts.

In a plan to get her daughter back, a family friend contacted the people holding the teenager, pretending to be interested in paying for sex.

After agreeing upon location to meet up, Mengistu finally saw her daughter, walking down the road led by a woman.

“She was heavily drugged,” Mengistu told KMOV. “She was under the influence.”

Mengistu attributes the success of their rescue mission to knowing her daughter’s social media passwords.