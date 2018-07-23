Mother of man accused of shooting High Point officer says son’s actions out of character

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point police officer recovering after he was shot in the hand on the job. Police were responding to the Walmart on South Main Street for a trespassing call. There they found Tyler Nicholas Carrico speaking incoherently.

Police say when they got on scene, they spoke to Carrico without a problem for a few minutes. Then, Carrico tried to run away. There was a scuffle and an officer pulled his gun on Carrico. Investigators say the suspect reached for it and the gun went off, shooting the officer in the hand.

Carrico’s mother talked with FOX8. She says it was hard to watch the videos circulating on social media of her son being arrested.

“I know what my son did wasn’t right. But, it was very hard seeing the video. Somebody sent me that and I wish I had never even seen that,” Elizabeth Potts said.

She’s in Indiana, where Carrico is from. She says he moved to North Carolina to follow a girlfriend a few months ago.

Now her son is in police custody at High Point Regional Hospital.

“I don’t know why my son was sitting in a Walmart by the customer service, I don’t know if he was confused,” Potts said.

“From the banter I heard, Mr. Carrico was a little bit incoherent, he was babbling, screaming, yelling, I don’t know if he made any sense at all,” High Point Police Assistant Chief Travis Stroud said.

Potts said this behavior is out of character for her son.

“He has no history of fighting with police or anything like that. I can’t even remember the last time he was in a fight with just a person in general,” she said.

After the gun went off, police say Carrico tried to run again. An officer pepper sprayed him and officers say he punched an officer. Then backup officers wrestled him to the ground.

“I saw, quite frankly, I saw officers acting in accordance with their training and that’s it,” the assistant chief said.

Potts said unfortunately her son does have a history with drugs. When she first saw what happened she thought that might be too blame. She also says her son also has a blood infection that could have altered her son's state of mind.

“I feel horrible that this all happened and I’m thankful that the police officer didn’t get hurt worse than he did,” she said.

Carrico is at the hospital being treated for the blood illness.