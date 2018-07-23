× Man wanted after several vehicle break-ins in Guilford County taken into custody

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A man wanted in a series of vehicle break-ins in Guilford County is now in custody, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Randy Shepherd.

Samuel Lamont Harris, 44, of Albemarle, was taken into custody in Stanly County.

Harris is charged with 17 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of injury to personal property, one count of larceny of a firearm, one count of possession of firearm by a felon and one count of resist delay and obstruct an officer.

Harris is being held in Stanly County under a $225,000 bond.