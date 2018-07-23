Man charged with murder after 28-year-old found in Asheboro street

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed in Asheboro on Sunday afternoon.

Malcolm Greene, 28, of Asheboro, was interviewed by police and charged with murder.

Police believe Greene to be responsible for the death of Nicholas B. Austin, 28, of Asheboro, who was found lying on Loach Street near Martin Luther King Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency workers declared Austin dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate but are confident that Greene is the perpetrator.

He is in Randolph County Jail under no bond.