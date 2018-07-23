× Krispy Kreme to selll $1 donuts to celebrate their birthday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating its 81st birthday this Friday and you can benefit.

For one day only on Friday (July 27) you can buy a dozen of the classic Original Glazed Doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating shops across the United States and Canada.

Krispy Kreme is also releasing the new Glazed Confetti Doughnut, available for one week only starting Friday at participating shops, while supplies last.

“One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans,” said Mike Tattersfield, chief executive officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “In addition to offering a delicious dollar deal on an extra dozen of our Original Glazed® Doughnuts, we’ve ‘birthday-ed’ up our awesome Original Glazed Doughnut, creating a whole new experience.”

The newly released Glazed Confetti Doughnut will feature a vanilla birthday cake flavored dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.