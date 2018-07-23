In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Krispy Kreme's plan to acquire a cookie delivery company's majority stake, Google may be looking to replace Android and researchers believe breakthroughs in Alzeheimer's research may be in the works.
Krispy Kreme to acquire cookie delivery company majority stake, Google may replace Android and more
