× Drugs, guns and gaming machines seized in raids on illegal casinos in North Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — Members of the Tuscarora Nation were arrested following a year-long multi-agency investigation that found the group operating three illegal casinos, an unlicensed police force and an indoor marijuana grow with multiple outdoor grows, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The group was also making threats of war against law enforcement, the SBI said.

Raids on Monday at illegal casinos in Maxton, Pembroke and Red Springs resulted in the seizure of vehicles, currency, marijuana, firearms and over 200 illegal gaming machines.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked with ALE on the year-long operation.

“Citizens living near the casinos complained of the illegal activity taking place and notified law enforcement,” said Terrance Merriweather, head of N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement, the agency that executed the search warrants. “This group openly expressed beliefs that neither the laws of North Carolina nor the United States applied to them, putting law-abiding citizens in danger. We hope today’s arrests provide a safer community for them.”

The casinos operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week and all had heavily-armed security who were not only unlicensed, but using blue lights in their trucks, the release said.

Those arrested include the Tuscarora Nation’s leader, Kendall Locklear, his son, Keaton, the armed personnel at the casinos and other casino employees.

The casinos were located at 1345 Modest Road, Maxton, 129 Nancy Lane, Pembroke, and 1521 Opal Road, Red Springs.

The following people were arrested for felonious operate, allow to be operated and keep in possession of illegal slot machines; and gambling:

Kendall Locklear, 57

Michelle Locklear, 46

Kendrick Locklear, 21

Micheal Locklear, 17

Fredrick Hawkins, 45

Timmy Oxendine, 46

Perry Locklear, 44

Timothy Jacobs, 44

Jeffrey Ingram

Keton Oxendine, 24

Jerry Oxendine, 59

Edith Oxendine, 55

Miranda Jo Dial

Robert Chavis, 62

Derena Chavis, 52

Felicia Campbell, 46

Dustin Warriax, 48

Richard Sampson, 44

Marcus Bullard, 19