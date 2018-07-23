Children’s Health: Why Your Child Needs a Pediatric Surgeon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the past, society often thought of children as just “little adults” and used similar treatment methods on children as they did grown-ups. As we’ve progressed, we’ve learned that children actually need very different care than adults. Children have a different physiology, anatomy and clinical considerations, which is why when it comes to surgery, pediatric surgeons have a better understanding of how to best treat your child.

A pediatric surgeon is a board-certified general surgeon with a special certification they receive after an additional two-year pediatric surgery residency. After seven years of surgical training, they are qualified to perform surgery on all ages, with special training that focuses on the different needs of children. Pediatric surgeons are the ones who treat congenital anomalies, issues that babies are born with, and other issues that happen throughout childhood.

Whenever possible, pediatric surgeons use minimally invasive techniques, such as laparoscopic surgery. The main benefits of laparoscopy include less pain, faster recovery and improved cosmetic outcomes. Most babies only stay one night after a procedure and any scars are gone by age 4. At Cone Health, the team of pediatric surgeons, pediatricians and other related health care providers are dedicated to caring for children in the community.

Spokesperson Background:

Obinna O. Adibe, MD, MHS, is a pediatric surgeon with Cone Health Pediatric Specialists and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. He is board certified in both general and pediatric surgery. Dr. Adibe completed medical school at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and his residency in general surgery at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. He completed his pediatric surgery fellowship at the Children’s Mercy Hospital and Clinics, and a pediatric endosurgery fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama. Dr. Adibe also completed a fetal surgery research fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.