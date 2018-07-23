× 7 people rescued off Dan River during Sunday night storm

EDEN, N.C. — Seven people were rescued off the Dan River Sunday night when they got caught in a storm.

At 9:25 p.m., one of seven tubers called 9-1-1 to report they were stranded on a river bank, according to a news release.

The caller told officials that, when the storm hit, the group got out of the river and deflated their tubes.

Rockingham County EMS, Eden Rescue, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Leaksville Fire Department responded to rescue the stranded tubers.

The people were not injured and safely waited for rescue workers to use a boat to bring them back to shore.

Emergency personnel made two trips to retrieve all seven.

The rescue mission took about one hour.