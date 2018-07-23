7 charged with felony dog fighting in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Seven people are facing charges after Randolph County detectives discovered a dog fight in progress, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Ronald Eugene Vaughn, 54, of Lexington; Robert Jeffrey Charles, 57, of Lexington; Elbert Woodrow McMillian, 53, of Winston-Salem; Tavon Donnell Lanier, 39, of Lexington; James Lee Hunter, 48, of Thomasville; Michael Williams, 51, of High Point; and General Lee Williams III, 40, of High Point, are charged with felony dog fighting.

On Sunday, sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at 2750 N.C. 49 North.

Once detectives were inside, they saw a dog fight in progress, the release said. The seven suspects were taken into custody.

Detectives seized two pit bulls and dog fighting materials. A small amount of marijuana was also seized, along with $2,537 in cash.

The seven men arrested were taken to the Randolph County Jail.