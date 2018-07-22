× South Carolina tops the 2018 list for most children dying from being left in hot cars

Three children have died in the heat inside closed cars so far this year, according to data compiled by the Kids and Cars safety organization.

The victims include 10-month-old Jack Duggan who died in Charleston on April 3, 19-month-old Joe Avery James Lockaby who died on May 31 in Pelzer and 18-month-old King Trammel who died in Spartanburg on June 15.

An average of 37 children die in hot cars every year and July is typically the deadliest month, according to CNN.

The cases include instances where a child has been forgotten in a car, accidentally locks themselves in a car or trunk, or, in a small number of cases, when a child has been intentionally left in a car.

The highest number of deaths per year was in 2010, with 49 deaths. 2015 had the lowest rate of incidents, with 24. 2017 was also an unusually deadly year, with 42 recorded deaths.