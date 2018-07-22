× Silver Alert issued for missing man in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are looking for a man who has been missing since Saturday, prompting a Silver Alert.

Charles Alton Davis, 62, was last seen walking from his home at 2712 Cherokee Lane in Winston-Salem at about 1 p.m. Saturday.

Davis has been described as a 62-year-old white man standing 6-feet-tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing thin wire glasses, a grey T-shirt, camouflage cargo shorts and either brown sandals or camouflage Crocs shoes.

Davis suffers from a condition that is a cause for concern, according to Winston-Salem police. Anyone who has seen him can call police at (336) 773-7700.