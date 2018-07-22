× Ritz Cracker products recalled over Salmonella fears

The company that makes Ritz crackers has recalled certain products nationwide due to a possible presence of salmonella.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced on Saturday that some of the crackers contain whey powder as an ingredient, which was recalled by its supplier over salmonella concerns.

The recalled crackers have a best if used by date of before June. Click here for a full list of the recalled products.

The company said there has been no illnesses or complaints, but it is issuing the recall as a precaution.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Anyone wanting more information can call Mondelēz Global LLC at 1-844-366-1171.