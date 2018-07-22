× Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after he was allegedly pistol-whipped, kidnapped, robbed

NEW YORK – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to the hospital after he was kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed, according to TMZ.

Sources said 6ix9ine was driving home after working on a music video in Brooklyn when a car pulled up and blocked his driveway.

Three hooded gunmen allegedly got out the car and knocked the 22-year-old rapper unconscious and put him in the back seat of their car.

The suspects are accused of threatening to kill the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, if he didn’t comply with their demands.

Authorities said the gunmen returned to Hernandez’s home and allegedly took about $750,000 worth of jewelry and between $15,000 and $20,000 in cash.

The gunman drove away with Hernandez still in the back car, but he was able to jump out and run away, according to sources. A stranger called 911 and he was taken to the hospital.

Earlier this month, he was held in Rikers Island’s contagious unit after he was arrested for allegedly choking a 16-year-old at a Texas mall. He was later granted bail.

Hernandez also faces a misdemeanor assault charge after he was accused of assaulting an NYPD lieutenant.

Hernandez allegedly grabbed and squeezed an NYPD lieutenant’s hand, causing the lieutenant to “suffer substantial pain.”

The officer’s fingers to swell and become red, according to a criminal complaint provided by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office in May.

It allegedly happened after Hernandez was arrested for driving without a license.