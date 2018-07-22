× Police respond to report of person struck by lightning in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Police responded to a report of a person being struck by lightning Sunday night in Lexington.

Crews were called to a home at 38 Mill St. at about 8:45 p.m., according to Davidson County communications. There is no word on the victim’s name or condition.

Showers and thunderstorms brought damaging wind gusts, hail lightning and heavy rain to the Piedmont on Sunday.

At least three trees fell on homes in Asheboro, but Randolph County communications have not released the exact locations.

There are also several reports of fallen trees and downed power lines.

Authorities said Asheboro took the brunt of the storm, but no injuries were reported in those cases as of Sunday night.