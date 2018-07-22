× Police identify man who died in the hospital after being found unresponsive in Greensboro hotel pool

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man drowned in a hotel pool in Greensboro on Saturday, according to Greensboro police.

Terry Easter, 50, of Greensboro, was found unresponsive when crews responded to the Choice Extended Stay at 110 Seneca Road at about 8:15 p.m. on a possible drowning call.

Emergency workers took Easter to Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is planned to determine the official cause of death, according to a Greensboro police press release.