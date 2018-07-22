× Police arrest man accused raping and kidnapping woman in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man accused of raping and kidnapping a woman in Burlington has been arrested.

Raymond McBride, 23, faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and domestic assault on a female.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the 100 block of East Holt Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday where a woman was screaming and crying.

McBride was arrested and jailed in Alamance County without bond.