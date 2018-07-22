1 person in custody after police officer shot at Walmart in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A police officer was shot and injured at the Walmart on South Main Street in High Point and a person is in custody.

Police were responding to a trespassing call Sunday night when it happened, according to High Point police.

One person is in custody. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Several officers and at least two ambulances were in the parking lot at 2628 S Main St. shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

An ambulance sped off with lights and sirens and was escorted by several police vehicles.

The store was closed as of about 10:15 p.m. as police investigate.