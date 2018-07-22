× Coast Guard rescues two men after boat capsizes off the North Carolina coast

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued two men whose boat capsized off the North Carolina coast.

WTKR reported that a helicopter crew saved the men Wednesday morning at the southern end of the Pamlico Sound.

One man’s wife called for help Tuesday night, saying the generator on the men’s boat was not working properly.

The men departed Ocracoke Tuesday morning and were planning to shrimp in Pamlico Sound before unloading their catch in Engelhard.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew found the overturned 35-foot fishing boat about four miles south of Wysocking Bay shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Neither of the men were with the boat, but another mariner reported a debris field about seven miles northeast of the boat’s location.

The aircrew began searching that area and found both men clinging to debris.

The men were rescued and taken back to Air Station Elizabeth City, where they met emergency workers.

Neither had serious injuries, but were both taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.