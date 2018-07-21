× Police looking for suspects after 14-year-old shot in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after a 14-year-old in Winston-Salem was shot and injured, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

It happened as the teen was walking from an ATM on Bertha Street near Waughtown Street shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

A sport utility vehicle pulled up beside the victim and somebody inside shot him in his right calf, according to police.

The child was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said there were three people inside the SUV that ranged from about 14 to 22 years old.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting or any other details about the suspects.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.