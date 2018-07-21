× Police looking for second suspect after teenager assaulted behind Burlington apartment complex building

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested one person and are looking for two more after a 15-year-old was assaulted behind a Burlington apartment complex earlier this week.

Markee Shavers, 16, been identified as one of the wanted suspects. Maurice Shavers, 19, has already been arrested.

Burlington police were called to an assault at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Morningside Drive at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 15-year-old said three people assaulted him behind a building, hitting him in the face with a gun and stealing his iPhone. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Warrants were obtained on Markee Shavers for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Maurice Shavers was arrested at his home and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was jailed in Alamance County under a $100,000 secured bond.

Police have not identified the third suspect. Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.