Overnight showers in the Piedmont, thunderstorms in the forecast next week

For the next few days, we will track an upper level system moving across the eastern half of the United States. This system will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Sunday and Monday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.

Rain and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain high on Wednesday with highs in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Umbrellas will be needed on Thursday too with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.

Our rainy pattern looks like it will begin to break down by Friday. Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

With more sun on Friday, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper-80s.

A rainy forecast isn't a bad thing for the Piedmont. It has been hot and dry lately, so our lawns and gardens could use a drink of water.

By the time we hit Friday, we could have 2 to 3 inches of rain in the rain bucket.

@fox8weather radar tracking a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILKES COUNTY. Warning until 8:15 pm. Large hail and damaging wind gust possible. pic.twitter.com/rAfonT6ypR — Charles Ewing (@charles_ewing19) July 21, 2018