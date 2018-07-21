× North Carolina mother accused of leaving 6 children home alone without running water and then coming back drunk

SHELBY, N.C. — A North Carolina mother is accused of leaving her six children home alone without running water while she went out to get drunk.

WCNC reported that Dawana Lee, 32, of Shelby, faces charges including driving while impaired and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the grandmother of the children called them after being concerned about the children’s wellbeing. The children ranged in age from six months to 11 years old.

Officers responded to the home where five of the children were inside and one was across the street, according to police.

The mother came back home while officers were still there. Police said she was intoxicated and had two open containers of alcohol and cocaine.

Lee took a breathalyzer test and blew a 0.29, more than triple the legal driving limit of .08, according to the Shelby Star.

WCNC reported that the children have been given to their grandmother as social workers investigated their living conditions. Lee was jailed in Cleveland County under a $5,000 bond.